Petra Diamonds Ltd - Sales results for Tender 5 of FY 2022

3 May 2022

Petra Diamonds Limited

Sales results for Tender 5 of FY 2022

Petra Diamonds Limited ("Petra" or the "Company") announces the results of Tender 5 of FY 2022, at which 635,806 carats were sold for a total of US$86.1 million.



Tender 5 FY 2022 Results FY 2022

Tender 5 FY 2022

Tender 4 FY 2022

Tender 3 FY 2022

Year to Date Diamonds sold (carats) 635,806 735,222 885,136 2,966,875 Sales (US$ million) 86.1 140.6 128.4 491.4

Like-for-like rough diamond prices decreased by 23.7% on Tender 4 (March 2022), but were up 3.2% on Tender 3 (December 2021), with the balance of price movement attributable to product mix. Strong demand was again evident across all size and quality categories. The reduction in prices compared to the highs seen in March was in line with other market commentary and as anticipated in our Q3 FY 2022 Trading Updated earlier this month.

The fifth tender cycle included one Exceptional Stone from the Cullinan mine, a 13.74ct blue stone. This was sold for US$5.7 million into a partnership with Stargems (Pty) Ltd ("Stargems"), with Petra retaining a 50% interest in the profits of the resultant polished stone(s), net of costs. Petra classifies an 'Exceptional Stone as a rough diamond that sells for US$5 million or more.

Mine by mine prices for Tender 4, H1 FY 2022 and Year-to-Date FY 2022 are set out in the table below:



Mine Tender 5

FY 2022



(US$/ct) Tender 4

FY 2022



(US$/ct) H1 FY 2022

6 months to

31-Dec-21

(US$/ct) YTD

FY 2022



(US$/ct) Cullinan1 111 180 192 172 Finsch 122 151 97 114 Koffiefontein 431 856 538 578 Williamson1 341 369 760 437

Note 1: Prices for both Cullinan and Williamson mines include proceeds from thesale of Exceptional Stones. At Cullinan the product mix was negatively impacted by fewer Type IIa (white) stones in this sales cycle over the preceding FY2022 tenders. We expect this to improve back towards the average in future tenders.

Petra intends to hold one further tender during FY 2022, in June.

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive of Petra, commented:

"As anticipated, these prices were below the significant increase we saw in our March sales, reflecting the seasonally quieter period and the ongoing uncertainty around the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. Prices nevertheless remain above our December tender levels, providing for some consolidation in a diamond market that continues to be supportive.

"We are pleased to have entered into a third partnership arrangement with Stargems for this financial year on the 13.74ct blue diamond from Cullinan. We previously announced partnership arrangements, also with Stargems, on the 342.92 carat Type IIa white diamond (that sold for US$10 million and an 18.30 carat Type IIb blue diamond (that sold for US$3.5 million), both from Cullinan. Further details on the sale of the resultant polished diamonds will be provided as this process evolves."



