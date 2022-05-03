Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1Z22F ISIN: XS1245290181 Ticker-Symbol: 53CA 
Frankfurt
03.05.22
08:52 Uhr
100,03 Euro
-0,03
-0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 10:03
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZKB Securities (UK) goes live on Singletrack's client engagement platform

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the #1 client engagement and analytics platform for capital markets, today announced that ZKB Securities (UK) Ltd (ZKB UK) has gone live on Singletrack Sell Side, on budget and with a 16 week implementation.

Singletrack Logo

ZKB UK is a recently-established broker facilitating investment in Swiss stocks and providing access to equity research from its parent company, Zürcher Kantonalbank. The broker uses Singletrack to service its clients effectively, across all available channels, ensuring accurate targeting, timely research distribution and a detailed understanding of client engagement.

The team at ZKB is lean and highly experienced. Using Singletrack enables them to eliminate time-consuming manual processes such as reconciling interaction data and sending research to aggregators. Singletrack's advanced features, such as the ability to ingest interaction data across key channels and identify meaningful interactions through natural language processing, and to ambiently capture client data that would otherwise be laborious and costly to process, give the team an additional edge.

Stuart McCandlish, CEO of ZKB UK, comments: "We're a specialised team with unique expertise in the Swiss equity and real estate markets. The Singletrack client engagement platform helps us direct our efforts most effectively and enables us to focus on what we do best without burdensome administrative overheads. We're already seeing the difference it has made to our prospecting and our processes."

Stuart Berwick, CEO of Singletrack, adds: "We are happy to see ZKB UK, a dynamic, growing firm, benefit from Singletrack's ambient data capture, smart processing and established aggregator integrations. We worked together with ZKB UK to deliver a fast implementation within an agreed budget, achievable thanks to the expertise of our projects team, acquired over hundreds of implementations around the world."

ENDS

About Singletrack
Singletrack is the #1 client engagement and analytics platform for capital markets. Our 50+ clients boost performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access and compliance with our purpose-built platform.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behaviour help them create deeper client relationships and generate significant additional value by maximising revenue, profitability and workflow efficiency.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803884/Singletrack_Logo.jpg

ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.