

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, said on Tuesday that it has acquired six quarries from FAMY Group, a family owned independent French company, for an undisclosed amount.



The quarries are located to serve the metropolitan areas of Dijon and Lyon in France, and Geneva in Switzerland.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA, said: 'This acquisition expands our footprint in the highly attractive Rhône-Alpes region, confirming our ambition to revitalize key urban areas from Lyon to Geneva.Our combined businesses and improved market access will provide an excellent platform to further strengthen our range of sustainable building solutions, such as ECOPact green concrete.'







