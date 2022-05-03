DJ Peppers Richer in Vitamin-C than Citrus, Tribelli Peppers Asserts, Citing Data

Peppers Richer in Vitamin-C than Citrus, Tribelli Peppers Asserts, Citing Data

Dusseldorf - The Covid-19 pandemic revealed the importance of keeping our immune systems in peak working condition, and scientific research has long confirmed that Vitamin-C helps our bodies do this. What's less well known, however, is that Tribelli peppers contain significantly more Vitamin-C than do most kinds of citrus fruit.

Although citrus fruit such as orange and grapefruit is very rich in Vitamin-C, peppers are even more. Despite popular misconceptions, peppers, broccoli, cabbage and spinach actually contain more Vitamin-C than do any other fruits or vegetables.

'The Undisputed Champion of Vitamin-C' A powerful antioxidant, Vitamin-C provides a range of health benefits, from strengthening the immune system to preventing cardiovascular disease. While the World Health Organization says adults should ingest at least 45mg of Vitamin-C daily, a recent study published in the US suggests this amount should be twice as much.

Tribelli peppers distributes red, orange and yellow peppers, to which no chemicals or artificial sweeteners are added. 100 grams of red and yellow peppers contain 150 mg of Vitamin-C, while orange peppers follow them with 140 mg. Tribelli peppers also offers two sweet pepper sizes, XL and minis, both prized for their exquisite taste.

Valuable tips to get the most from your vegetables

The improper storage and/or preparation of certain fruits and vegetables can serve to degrade their Vitamin-C content. That's why the consumption of raw vegetables is the best way to preserve all the nutrients of these foods. The leading gourmet vegetable brand also offers original smoothie recipes to preserve most of the Vitamin-C content. Red Tribelli sweet pepper and tomato smoothie includes ½ red sweet pepper, 500 g ripe tomatoes, ¼ beetroot, salt and black pepper, whereas orange Tribelli sweet pepper and carrot smoothie is made from ½ orange sweet pepper, 1 carrot and 1 peeled orange. It is recommended to put all the ingredients into a blender and mix until fully combined to enjoy the taste and get ready for a super energized day.

