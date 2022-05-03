Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 30 April 2022 were as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary shares 65,932,309 1 65,932,309 940,456 66,872,765

The above total voting rights figure of 65,932,309 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

3 May 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323