- (PLX AI) - Electrolux shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux double-upgraded the stock to buy from reduce.
- • Price target raised to SEK 200 from SEK 150
- • Negative factors like cost inflation and weakened consumer demand are already priced into the stock, so now it's time to buy Electrolux, Kepler said
- • Margins should recover for Electrolux in the next 2 years as price increases compensate and inflation eventually declines, Kepler said
ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de