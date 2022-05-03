Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
WKN: A3CNVQ ISIN: GB00BNYK8G86 Ticker-Symbol: 7TJ 
Tradegate
03.05.22
11:37 Uhr
5,420 Euro
+0,300
+5,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 11:27
111 Leser
Darktrace IPO Wins Award For Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deal Of 2021

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that its IPO has been recognized as one of twelve 'Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2021' at GlobalCapital's Equity Capital Markets (ECM) Awards.

GlobalCapital's ECM Awards are the only dedicated awards for equity capital markets activity in EMEA. The awards "commend excellence in the market", applauding transactions which stood out for "success, innovation, or importance", and are chosen through a poll of investment banks active in equity capital markets conducted in early 2022.

"We are honored that our Initial Public Offering has been recognized by GlobalCapital," said Catherine Graham, Chief Financial Officer at Darktrace. "One year on from listing and we are incredibly proud to have delivered a strong financial and operating performance, along with raising guidance for revenue, earnings and other metrics several times. Crucially, we have further invested in R&D, strengthening our ability to develop the world class technologies needed to address today's complex cyber challenge."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

Media Contacts

Tom Bermingham

Brands2Life (UK)

+44 (0) 7983 857952
darktrace@brands2life.com

Jessica Cheney

CommStrat (US)

+1 419 350 4614
darktrace@commstrat.com


© 2022 PR Newswire
