Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022 | 11:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 MAY 2022 SHARES

HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE



The share of Herantis Pharma Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of
4th of May 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 



Trading code: HRTIS

ISIN code: FI4000087861

Orderbook id: 100804

Ratio: 5:2 (5 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 2 shares)

Subscription price: 1,50 EUR / share

Subscription period: 10.5.2022 - 27.5.2022

Ex-date: 4.5.2022

Record date: 5.5.2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
