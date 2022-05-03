Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 MAY 2022 SHARES HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Herantis Pharma Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 4th of May 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: HRTIS ISIN code: FI4000087861 Orderbook id: 100804 Ratio: 5:2 (5 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 2 shares) Subscription price: 1,50 EUR / share Subscription period: 10.5.2022 - 27.5.2022 Ex-date: 4.5.2022 Record date: 5.5.2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260