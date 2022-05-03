Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 11:45
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ESW Management: Narada Michael Walden, producer of Elton John, George Michael, and Whitney Houston, introduces 16-year-old Australian Charlie Mitchell to the world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most 16 year old kids are busy scrolling Instragam.