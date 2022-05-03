Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 
03.05.2022 | 12:03
Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re 10-Q

London, May 2

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2022 -- Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at https://investor.honeywell.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations

Nina KraussSean Meakim

(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

