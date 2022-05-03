DJ Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights 03-May-2022 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 May 2022

Genel Energy plc

Total Voting Rights

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 278,436,192 ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 1,812,006.

The above figure of 278,436,192 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: TVR TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 159266 EQS News ID: 1342227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342227&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2022 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)