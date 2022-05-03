

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $175 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.49 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $175 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $13.9 - $14.3 Bln



