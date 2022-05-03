- (PLX AI) - Eaton Q1 EPS USD 1.33.
- • Q1 sales USD 4,800 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth 9-11%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.32-7.72
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|138,70
|140,04
|13:36
|138,66
|140,00
|13:36
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:27
|Eaton Boosts FY22 Outlook; Guides Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided adjusted earnings and organic growth guidance...
► Artikel lesen
|12:57
|Eaton Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $532 million, or...
► Artikel lesen
|12:40
|Eaton Raises FY Organic Growth Outlook to 9-11% from 7-9% Previously
|(PLX AI) - Eaton Q1 EPS USD 1.33.• Q1 sales USD 4,800 million• Outlook FY organic growth 9-11%• Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.32-7.72
► Artikel lesen
|12:34
|Eaton Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4.8B beats by $20M; raises FY22 and issues Q2 guidance
|12:33
|Eaton Corporation plc: Eaton Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results
| Record First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.33 and Record First Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.62, Up 13% Over 2021 Record First Quarter Segment Margins of 18.8%, 110 Basis...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|EATON CORPORATION PLC
|140,72
|+0,82 %