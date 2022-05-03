

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $532 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $458 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $649 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $4.84 billion from $4.69 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $532 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q1): $4.84 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.78 - $1.88 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $7.32 - $7.72



