- (PLX AI) - Pfizer Q1 revenue USD 25,661 million vs. estimate USD 23,860 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 1.37
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.62 vs. estimate USD 1.47
- • Outlook FY revenue USD 98,000-102,000 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.25-6.45, down from USD 6.35-6.55 previously
- • Outlook includes for the first time a new line item for acquired IPR&D expenses which, beginning in first-quarter 2022, are fully included within Adjusted results
