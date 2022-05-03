

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD), while reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its first quarter on Tuesday, issued outlook for the second quarter, and trimmed fiscal 2022 view.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, DuPont shares were losing around 6 percent to trade at $62.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.80.



Operating EBITDA for the quarter would be $750 million to $800 million, and net sales would be $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion.



The company anticipates that key external uncertainties in the macro environment, namely COVID-related shutdowns in China, will further tighten supply chains resulting in slower volume growth and sequential margin contraction in the second quarter 2022.



Further, for fiscal 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.20 to $3.50, operating EBITDA between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion, and net sales between $13.30 and $13.70 billion.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.60 to $4.90, operating EBITDA between $4.3 and $4.5 billion, and net sales between $17.4 and $17.8 billion.



Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, said, 'End-market demand remains strong, however, many external uncertainties still exist related to global supply chain challenges, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and new COVID-related shutdowns in China.'



On a continuing operations, full-year 2022 guidance ranges for operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS remain unchanged. Further, the company increased estimated full year 2022 net sales range for continuing operations to be between $13.3 billion and $13.7 billion.







