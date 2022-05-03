Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Strengthens Management and Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Janet to the Empress team as Chief Financial Officer," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Her appointment is an excellent addition to the executive team, which will further drive the execution of Empress' business strategy and rapid growth plans. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of our team as we take Empress to the next level."

Janet Meiklejohn, CPA, CA, MBA, CBV, is a highly accomplished senior financial executive with over twenty-five years' experience in corporate finance and institutional equity sales. Most recently, Janet has worked as a Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team for several high growth companies, both public and private. As an Institutional Equity Sales Vice President with leading Canadian investment banks, including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners, and Macquarie Capital, Ms. Meiklejohn has an established network of renowned institutional investors that focus on the mining sector. She brings further expertise in financial reporting, strategy, valuation, governance, and capital markets to Empress.

Janet replaces Dan O'Brien as the Company's CFO. The Management and Board of Directors would like to thank Dan for his dedication and support of Empress.

Empress is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments. The Company continues to actively invest in mining companies with development and production stage projects that require additional non-dilutive capital. Empress also has strategic partnerships with both Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital. These strategic partnerships provide global investment opportunities, unique financial and deal structure expertise, and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

