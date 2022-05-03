Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.05.2022
Lutris Pharma to Present at the Bio€quity Europe Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced that Benjamin W. Corn, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at the Bio€quity Europe 2022 conference taking place in Milan, ItalyMay 17-18, 2022 and virtually, May 23-24, 2022.

Lutris Logo
  • May 17-18: As part of this year's "Next Wave" (rising biotechnology companies) presentation track, Dr. Corn's pre-recorded presentation is now available on-demand for attendees and for 30-days after the conference. Additionally, Noa Shelach, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for both in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

  • May 23-24: Dr. Shelach will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

The Bio€quity Europe one-on-one partnering platform enables partners and investors to schedule meetings. If interested, please register at: https://informaconnect.com/bioequity-europe/registration-options/ or contact Michael Miller at mmiller@rxir.com.

About Lutris Pharma
Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.lutris-pharma.com.

Contacts:

Lutris Pharma
Noa Shelach, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
ir@lutris-pharma.com

Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586358/Lutris_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
