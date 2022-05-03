

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.86 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $4.88 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.34 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 76.7% to $25.66 billion from $14.52 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $7.86 Bln. vs. $4.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $25.66 Bln vs. $14.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $6.25 - $6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $98.0 - $102.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de