Dienstag, 03.05.2022

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
03.05.22
12:43 Uhr
3,970 Euro
-0,070
-1,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 13:15
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Annual Report 2021 Zinzino AB (PUBL)

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2021 is now published in Swedish at the company's website, zinzino.com. An English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on 31 May at 13.30. For further information about the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com. The Nomination Committee's proposals for Board members, the Board's fees and auditors are presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. For further information about the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/annual-report-2021-zinzino-ab--publ-,c3559115

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3559115/1573655.pdf

Pressrelease only text template - Annual Report 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
