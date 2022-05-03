- (PLX AI) - Molson Coors Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.29 vs. estimate USD 0.19.
- • Q1 net income USD 151.5 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD 63.8 million vs. estimate USD 43 million
- • Q1 sales USD 2,214.6 million vs. estimate USD 2,132 million
- • CFO says delivering double-digit top and bottom-line growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and triple-digit bottom-line growth on an underlying basis
- • Largest growth in U.S. hard seltzers among major brewers
