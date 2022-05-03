- (PLX AI) - Rockwell Automation Q2 sales USD 1,808 million vs. estimate USD 1,952 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 53.9 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.66 vs. estimate USD 2.26
- • FY guidance for sales growth cut to 11-15% from 16-19%
- • FY guidance for organic growth cut to 10-14% from 14-17%
- • FY guidance for Adj. EPS cut to $9.20-9.80 from $10.50-11.10
- • Says guidance reflects our strong demand and record backlog along with our latest view of supply chain constraints. However, the global supply chain remains volatile with new pressures from COVID-19 related shutdowns in China and war in Ukraine that are difficult to quantify
