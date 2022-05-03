- (PLX AI) - S&P Global Q1 EPS USD 4.47.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.89
- • Q1 operating profit margin 79.2%
- • Q1 adjusted operating profit margin 45.2%
- • Q1 revenue USD 2,390 million
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 12-12.25, down from USD 13.40-13.60
- • Guidance for adjusted pro forma free cash flow excluding certain items has also been updated to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion, from the previous guidance range of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion
