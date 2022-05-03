

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $181 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.2 billion from $2.9 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.91



