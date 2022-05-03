LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

LEM Holding SA - Full Year Results 2021/22 Invitation to investor community and media conference



03.05.2022 / 13:24



LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2021/22 and the outlook for the financial year 2022/23, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which simultaneously will be available via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on: Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:30 am CET Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich On the same day, LEM will publish its full year results 2021/22 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, Annual Review, Financial Report, presentation slides, and AGM invitation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors). Program 10.15 - 10.30: registration 10.30 - 11.15: presentation in English Chairman, Andreas Hürlimann

Chief Executive Officer, Frank Rehfeld

Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Borla 11.15 - 12.00: questions and answers 12.00: standing lunch Registration We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to lem@cpc-pr.com by Friday, 20 May 2022. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch. Audio webcast Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Vx8RnhTP A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link. Dial-in numbers for conference call +41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA Other countries: https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils: Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils: Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com

Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com Yours sincerely Andreas Hürlimann Frank Rehfeld Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

