Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RQU ISIN: IS0000020352 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REITIR FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022 | 13:29
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
(symbol: REITIR) on May 2, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 4, 2022. 



ISIN                    IS0000020352       
Company name                Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
Total share capital before the decrease   778.476.201       
Decrease in share capital          15.337.968        
Total share capital following the decrease 763.138.233       
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.          
Symbol                   REITIR          
Orderbook ID                107988
REITIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.