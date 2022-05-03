Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI", "Athabasca" or the "Corporation") an integrated group of companies that supplies sand products, aggregates, technical services and competitive market solutions using technology, announces that its joint-venture subsidiary, AMI Silica LLC located in Wisconsin, USA, has reached milestone production and sales, surpassing more than 100,000 tons in the month of April, 2022.

Dana Archibald, Chief Operating Officer and divisional President of AMI Silica, states, "Although April tends to be a slow month historically, in April 2022 we produced and transported over 107,000 tons of high-quality sand product at our Hixton joint-venture operation. Comparing April 2022 to the same month in previous years, this facility has not achieved this level of production since 2019 and we are proud of how quickly and efficiently we have been able to grow our operations. We have great people who are committed to both the success of our customers and the integrity of our business, and it's exciting to lead and be part of the renaissance underway here."

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Minerals, states: "I'm very proud of both the management and operations team of AMI Silica LLC. We only took custody of the sand mine, processing plant and transload at the beginning of March this year and already they are finding their stride. The fundamentals in the sand market are turning up, and the Hixton team is rallying to meet the rising demand. We see a promising future ahead, and in due course, we also aim to leverage the many years of operating knowledge and expertise resident at the Hixton facility to support our upcoming Prosvita Sand Project in Alberta."

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units: AMI Silica, (www.amisilica.com) with resource holdings and business interests in Alberta, North-East BC, and the United States; AMI Aggregates, with aggregates from its corporate pits and which manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit for the Government of Alberta; Métis North Sand & Gravel which is a strategic partnership with the McKay Métis Group to deliver aggregates to the energy, infrastructure, and construction sectors in the Wood Buffalo region; AMI RockChain, a technology-enabled business using its proprietary RockChain digital platform, automated supply-chain and logistics solutions, quality-assurance & safety programs to deliver products across Canada; and TerraShift Engineering which conducts resource exploration, regulatory, mining, environmental and reclamation engineering for a growing nation-wide customer base and is also the developer of its proprietary TerraMaps software.

