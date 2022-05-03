- (PLX AI) - Cummins Q1 revenue USD 6,385 million vs. estimate USD 6,030 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA USD 755 million
- • Q1 net income USD 418 million
- • Based on the current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2022 revenue guidance to up 8 percent, an increase from up 6 percent due to stronger demand in North America and other markets
- • Full-year 2022 EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5 percent, in line with our previous guidance
