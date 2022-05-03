

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $351 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $349 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.37 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $351 Mln. vs. $349 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $2.85 to $2.89



