

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.24 billion, or $4.47 per share. This compares with $0.76 billion, or $3.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.39 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 to $13.25



