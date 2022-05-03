Anjuna Security, Inc: Parfin Selects Anjuna to Add Crucial Layer of Hardened Security for use of Multi-Party Computation for Digital Asset Custody

Solution Enables Fast, Scalable, Cost-Effective Use of AWS Nitro Enclaves to Protect MPC Custody Assets Against Risk, Theft and Misuse

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc., the Confidential Computing software company, and Parfin, the British-Brazilian fintech company building digital asset solutions for institutional customers, today announced that the Anjuna Confidential Cloud Software solution now enables Parfin's MPC Custody platform to utilize the highly secure hardware protection of AWS Nitro Enclaves without any changes to applications or processes. The added layer of hardware security locks out cloud provider employees, third-party insiders or compromised software components from access to Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptographic keys, digital assets or proprietary custodial applications.

In the digital asset custody market, trust, risk protection and the highest levels of security are essential, including securing private keys, deposit addresses and credentials, even beyond traditional MPC. Parfin already had very high levels of security through the use of leading-edge blockchain and MPC technologies, TLS encryption, hardware security modules (HSMs) and being SOC2 certified and compliant. Parfin wanted to utilize AWS Nitro Enclaves to eliminate the potential of asset exposure during runtime when it is, by necessity, unencrypted in memory. Parfin also wanted to take advantage of the agility, high performance, scale and economics of the public cloud.

"Anjuna provided the level of security we envisioned for our Parfin MPC Custody system," said Alex Buelau, chief technology officer and co-founder, Parfin. "Now, we can ensure our customers' distributed key shares are protected by an additional layer of secure enclaves that wasn't possible without Anjuna."

Even with wide distribution of MPC or blockchain cryptographic keys, the one remaining point of exposure is when keys, code or data is processed. Sophisticated and motivated attackers can target multiple points to orchestrate high-value theft or abuse. Eliminating this gap has been the aim of complex, expensive, cumbersome technologies, such as multisig and HSMs.

Anjuna addresses the remaining gap in blockchain, MPC and the use of public cloud infrastructure by locking down data, applications and digital assets during runtime by making confidential computing and AWS Nitro Enclaves in the cloud practical. With the Anjuna solution, companies can use widely available hardware-grade enclaves transparently, requiring no change to code, processes or implementation even among multiple clouds. Anjuna makes the highest level of runtime security fast, affordable and instantly scalable.

"With so much at stake, it is critical that digital finance goes beyond MPC technologies to close the potential wide-open exposure that currently exists during runtime on servers," said Ayal Yogev, co-founder, and CEO of Anjuna. "As a leader, Parfin has taken this above and beyond step to ensure the highest levels of protection for customer's assets, whether digital wallets, personal information or transaction data."

About Parfin

Founded in 2019 by executives Marcos Viriato, Cristian Bohn and Alex Buelau, Parfin is an Anglo-Brazilian fintech that offers a modular and secure platform for custody, trading and management of digital assets. Parfin's platform offers advanced MPC custody and connects institutional investors to the various players in the cryptocurrency market, such as exchanges, banks and custodians. For more information, visit https://www.parfin.io/

About Anjuna

Anjuna Security makes the public cloud secure for business. Software from Anjuna Security effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

To learn more, go to anjuna.io or experience a free trial .

