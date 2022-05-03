Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of The AI Eye Podcast featuring insight from the CTO of technology company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), on AI's application for the military market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming ubiquitous and increasingly indispensable in many sectors, so it is perhaps unsurprising that it is seeing more and more application for military purposes. A report published by Vantage Market Research finds that the global market for AI in Military is projected to grow from $6.62 billion USD in 2021 to $13.71 billion by 2028, while registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9 percent in the forecast period 2022-28. The report cites AI's use in cybersecurity, communications, threat detection, and more as important market drivers. In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Danny Rittman, the CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), highlighted the use of AI in analytics and detection as a key to the market's growth.

"AI can do plenty of what we call behind the scenes work, like analytics," Rittman said. "This is something that is not visible, as in, again, radio waves, and GPS and satellite data."

GBT itself boasts IPs that leverage AI and have potential military application. One such technology is the company's long-range radio system, codenamed "Infinia", which employs AI geo-referenced analytics to overcome distance and obstacles. Rittman explained:

"If we look at communication, and our Infinia communication system, here AI can provide a very strong technology in order to overcome long distances, avoid skip zones, and basically maintain communication at all times and all around the globe."

"If a GPS system is jammed, or not available for any reason, then there will be no communication. The Infinia has the capability of what we call self-recovery, using AI to ensure and maintain constant communication at all times. The most important thing is its security."

In addition to the communication opportunities afforded by the Infinia, GBT offers an intelligent motion detection solution, codenamed "Apollo", which uses neural network algorithms "designed to control and analyze radio waves transmissions and their reflections to construct 3D images and motion." Rittman explained how the Apollo's technology enables unique and vital detection capabilities.

"This type of computer vision system (Apollo) can see at day or night," he said. "It isn't affected by terrain or light conditions. It can also be extended, in terms of range. So it can be used for short range as a night vision system, for example. Or it can be used to detect weapons, tanks, and other vehicles that are far away by using it for a further distance. By increasing the power of the transmission, we can actually increase the range and utilize it in many ways for military applications."

IBM and Raytheon Technologies announced a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries, including the federal government. Mark E. Russell, CTO of Raytheon, explained how the combination of the two companies' tech will be conducive to better communications:

"Take something as fundamental as encrypted communications. As computing and quantum technologies advance, existing cybersecurity and cryptography methods are at risk of becoming vulnerable. IBM and Raytheon Technologies will now be able to collaboratively help customers maintain secure communications and defend their networks better than previously possible."

Elsewhere, the confluence of AI and military application is present in recent news that intelligent systems software firm Wind River's had been selected by British arms and aerospace company BAE Systems to support technology demonstration work as part of the Tempest future combat air system program. According to the press release, "the Tempest future combat air system will incorporate advanced technical capabilities including AI, which creates opportunities such as the ability to fly manned or unmanned or to use swarming technology to control drones."

"I think artificial intelligence will be involved much more in military in the next decade, especially in analytics," Rittman said. "Whether it's object detection like weapons, human detection, and identifying things like bunkers. There are many possibilities here."

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

