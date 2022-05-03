Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first of two drill programs planned for 2022 at the Palmetto Gold Project has begun.

The initial 2022 drill program is designed to expand the current resource by extending the known mineralized zones laterally and at depth. Drilling will target the high-grade feeder chutes and explore other areas of the project outside of the inferred resource area. A subsequent drill program planned for later in 2022 will be driven by results from the current drill program.

"The initial 2022 drill program at the Palmetto Gold Project will follow up on the success of the 2021 drill program which returned 6.5 meters grading 31.4 gpt gold in hole SRV 21-01," stated Smooth Rock CEO, Christos Doulis. "Our focus in 2022 will be to develop and expand the known high-grade zones. We will also target other identified zones within the project currently not included in the resource estimate due to drilling density. We see these areas having near term potential to significantly add to the overall resource."

About Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. is a mineral development company focused on high-grade gold past producing regions in the Americas that have seen limited modern exploration and host the potential for significant discoveries. The Company's flagship project is the 100% owned Palmetto Gold Project consisting of 116 unpatented mining claims in Esmerelda County, Nevada which hosts a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 296,695 ounces of gold grading 0.96 gpt gold in the Inferred category.

