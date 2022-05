COMPASS Pathways plc to announce first quarter 2022 financial results on 10 May 2022

LONDON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 10 May 2022.



The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 10 May. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 926-7358 from the United States, +1 (212) 231-2914 internationally, and 0800 496 0823 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 22018578.

The call will also be webcast on the Investors sectionof the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

