Cority Software: Cority and Unilever Win Prestigious Innovation Award for Technology Supporting Worker Wellbeing and Ergonomics

Responsible business platform enables data-driven decisions to improve employee health and wellbeing

TORONTO, May 03, 2022, a leading global enterprise EHSin the category of Worker Wellbeing and Ergonomics. The prestigious awards recognize one recipient in each of its 11 categories for outstanding achievements in EHS, ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), Sustainability, and Operational Innovation.

Verdantix also recognized Cority, through its work with multinational oil and gas client, Shell, as a 2022 award finalist in the category of Circular Economy Tech Enablement, designed to recognize organizations furthering sustainable growth via regenerative economic cycles.

This is Cority's 5th consecutive year winning the Innovation Excellence Award through client implementations of its SaaS-based EHS software solutions. Cority's technology, spanning the full spectrum of environmental, health, safety, sustainability, quality, and analytics, is designed to centralize and aggregate data across an organization into a single platform - ensuring data integrity, consistency, and comprehensive actionable insights for decision-making, visibility, and reporting throughout the organization.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to partner with, our customer, Unilever on its journey to a safer, healthier, more sustainable world," said Mark Wallace, Cority CEO. "Even better that Unilever has been awarded the prestigious Verdantix Innovation Excellence Award. Together, we have a shared passion to transform the health and wellbeing of employees."

Unilever's award-winning project involved the deployment of Cority's Health Cloudsolutions platform to enable its Global Health and Wellbeing team to make more intelligent, data-driven decisions on where best to invest in health services.

"At Unilever, we aspire to improve the health and wellbeing of our people," stated Unilever's Chief Health & Wellbeing Officer, Dr. Diana Han. "Cority provides a secure, contemporary digital platform for assessing the outcomes of our health programs and processes, enhancing clinical efficiency and effectiveness."

Cority Also Recognized as Finalist

Cority's additional recognition as a finalist in the Circular Economy Tech Enablement category is a result of its customer, Shell, using Cority's Waste Management and Analytics solutions to track waste types and volumes, reduce associated risks, and standardize waste management practices across its global footprint.

With Cority's innovative Environmental Cloudsolutions, Shell was able to bring together over 20 different applications into a single IT system that works across 16 diverse assets, ranging from oil rigs and refineries to retail locations. This new system enabled Shell to understand how materials flow through their economy so that they could identify opportunities to eliminate waste and track performance.

"Cority's waste solution has provided Shell's environmental teams with the confidence to set global and local waste reduction targets and report performance to internal and external stakeholders with ease and confidence," Shell wrote in its award application. "Together Cority, Shell, and (the consulting firm) ERM have created the most advanced waste management solution available on the market today."

Award winners were judged on the scope of the projects, the challenges overcome to achieve them, the scale of the benefits relative to the scale of the organization, and how impressive the project was relative to comparable initiatives submitted in the same category.

"The awards demonstrate the importance of sharing best practices to the industry and this year's winners have delivered genuinely outstanding technological innovations," said Verdantix CEO David Metcalfe in a news release. "By providing a platform that recognizes their hard work, we hope to share successes that can be adopted by other organizations seeking to enhance their EHS, Sustainability, and Operations strategies to deliver superior results."

