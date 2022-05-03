Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its initial drill program is now underway on the Macallan East project (the "Property"). The program will consist of select HQ core drill locations to a total depth up to approximately 500 meters per hole and will be executed by Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris").

The holes are designed to test the conductive zones within the highly prospective Esmeralda Formation ash-rich clay and mudstones. The Esmeralda has recently been revealed as a world-class lithium host rock within the developing Central Nevada Lithium District. The Macallan East property is located directly on strike with a belt of strongly lithium mineralized mudstones currently undergoing resource definition by other companies within the Clayton Valley.

Furthermore, Scotch Creek has secured a crucial and geographically desired core shack in Silver Peak to review and analyze the drill core as the current and future drill programs progress.

Scotch Creek CEO, David Ryan, commented: "This is a monumental step for Scotch Creek and its shareholders. We have been conducting extensive geophysical work to gather a stronger understanding of the subterranean floor beneath our property. With this information on hand, we believe to have selected the most promising drill targets on the Macallan East project and look forward to reviewing the exploration results in the near future."

About The Macallan East Lithium Project

Scotch Creek's 100% owned 3,180-acre Macallan East project is located on the Southeast side of Southern Clayton Valley, just 10km south of the only lithium producing mine in North America, Albemarle's Silver Peak mine. In addition, Tesla's 1.9 million square feet Nevada Gigafactory is roughly a 4-hour drive from Macallan East.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.





Macallan East Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8623/122458_6163389394155ad4_001full.jpg

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan

Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.685.4745

Email: info@scotch-creek.com

Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122458