Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 14:09
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Nuclear Corporation: Sun Nuclear Introduces SunSCAN 3D, Next-Generation Cylindrical Water Scanning System

System to Debut at ESTRO Annual Congress & Upcoming Online Release Event

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), today announced the release of the SunSCAN 3D cylindrical water scanning system for linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beam scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. The SunSCAN 3D water scanning system is the latest addition to Sun Nuclear's comprehensive solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging.