Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWinners Receives Approval as a Registered Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing ("Gaming Board") as a sports wagering service provider able to refer customers in Pennsylvania to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

The State of Pennsylvania is home to more than 12 million people and some of the country's most beloved sports teams, Pennsylvania is one of the top sports betting markets in America in terms of revenue generation. The Pennsylvania market has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2018. Pennsylvania has been firmly in the position of third-largest sports wagering market in America since 2019. It appears the PA sports betting market weathered the COVID storm better than most other states and showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. For further information, please see:

https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/pennsylvania/sports-betting-revenue/.

Andy Scott, CMO of VegasWinners stated "Gaining approval to operate in Pennsylvania is a massive statement for our business. The appetite for sports betting in this market is clearly significant and we believe that our handicapping service will resonate well. Being recognized by the PGCB as a legitimate provider of sports betting content is also critical to our wider strategy as we enhance our marketing opportunities."

VegasWinners had received Provisional Registration as a Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing on September 3rd 2021. VegasWinners is not affiliated with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in multiple states including; Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona and Washington DC.

Gambling and gaming are two of the world's most popular forms of entertainment. In 2017, the global gambling industry was valued at $533 billion - a figure that has since continued to rise with future predictions, putting projected growth at $1 trillion by the year 2022. As the online gambling market continues to experience consistent growth, spurred on by the emergence of new technologies and the increased accessibility of the internet, online casinos are coming out on top as the fastest growing iGaming segment.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states.

