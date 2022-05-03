Sharp's new IEC 61215 and IEC 61730-certified-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. Its operating temperature coefficient is -0.349% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%.Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NB-JD540 solar panel, a bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output. The IEC 61215- and IEC 61730-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 3.0 mm ...

