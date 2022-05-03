- (PLX AI) - ISS's turnaround is working after a stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings report, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the Danish stock to buy from neutral.
- • Price target raised to DKK 150 from DKK 140
- • The company is making strong progress with its reorganization, and the price dynamics are supportive: BofA
- • ISS's current guidance for margins and free cash flow might be too conservative, while the valuation is attractive: BofA
