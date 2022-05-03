

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.37 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $52.10 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $190.28 million from $179.78 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $81.37 Mln. vs. $52.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $190.28 Mln vs. $179.78 Mln last year.



