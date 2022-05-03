WorkForce Software Earns the Leadership Position and Defines the Future of Modern WFM in Nucleus Research's 2022 Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix

WorkForce Software earns the #1 position for delivering advanced capabilities and rapid time to value to its customers by enabling employee engagement, labor optimization, and solutions to navigate complex compliance regulations and integrations

LIVONIA, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software is proud to announce its # 1 position in the 2022 Nucleus Research Workforce Management (WFM) Technology Value Matrix report. Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services and they have named WorkForce Software a leader in this report for the eighth consecutive year.

Nucleus Research evaluated 16 workforce management technology solutions. The report ranks the software providers based on delivery of value to their customers in both the functionality and usability of the software. It also looks at the overall commitment to research and development and its intent to deliver innovative technology to solve the evolving needs of workforces amid unrelenting regulatory, business, and technological change.

As noted in the report, WorkForce Software was recognized as a leader for eight years because they consistently deliver users with a broad range of WFM capabilities, including time and attendance, demand forecasting, predictive scheduling, labor analytics, fatigue management, absence and leave management, and data collection. WorkForce Software continuously builds outs its library of APIs, enabling customers to easily integrate the solution with existing HR and payroll systems. In addition, WorkForce Software has a fully configurable, automated rules engine that validates input actions, including scheduled shifts, forecasts, and time-off requests within the Workforce Suite. The WorkForce Hub also gives users more control of their schedules, leveraging demand forecasting and schedule optimization to publish schedules quickly and allow enough time to work out potential scheduling conflicts.

"Over the last 18 months, organizations have faced difficulty in attracting and retaining quality talent. This has highlighted the need for solutions that help organizations optimize labor spend while improving employee flexibility, engagement, and wellbeing," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "WorkForce Software has continuously responded to changing needs of employees through renewed investment in automation and analytics across areas including scheduling and communication. From leveraging demand forecasting and schedule optimization to complex and changing compliance rules, WorkForce Software continues to deliver a strong solution to meet customer needs."

"We are incredibly proud to be in the #1 leader position in Nucleus Research's WFM Technology Value Matrix, especially in a time where there have been such dramatic changes to the way people work." said WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini. "At WorkForce, we partner closely with our customers, listen to their needs, and provide solutions that support their unique workforce challenges. We are driven to create the best modern workforce management solution leveraging the power of data and advanced analytics with a stunning user experience and connecting people no matter where their work is done."

Learn more about WorkForce Software's award winning WorkForce Suite and see how their customers across industries are levering WorkForce Employee Experience to engage with all their employees and retain their valuable staff. Download the free "Make Every Moment Matter" guide and read how to improve employee experience for the modern workforce.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. They deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience - no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

