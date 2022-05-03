Beroe Inc.: Beroe partners with Makersite to build more resilient supply chain

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, announced its partnership with Stuttgart-based software and data technology company Makersite to offer the first of its kind Multi-Tier Supply Chain Risk Assessment.

Supply chain disruptions are an economic hardship, costing organizations around the world an average of 184 million U.S. dollars per year according to a survey by Statista.

Beroe will integrate Makersite's disruptive data with its AI-powered productivity suite -- Beroe LiVE.Ai -- enabling procurement to assess the impact of supply disruptions, regulations or product changes on sustainability, compliance, costs, and risks. The partnership will focus on providing a transparent supply chain view from raw material to finished product and allow procurement to find alternatives for suppliers, sourcing location, material, and thus reducing impact of any disruption.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Makersite to enable a more transparent view of supply chain on Beroe LiVE.Ai and helping organizations build a more resilient supply chain. Our vision of enabling every sourcing decision is further strengthened by partners like Makersite.," said Beroe Inc Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

The next-gen AI-powered solution is tailored for procurement and sourcing professionals- providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, market monitoring dashboards, and supplier discovery.

"Most risk takes place in tier 2+ suppliers, but 65% of companies do not have the visibility. By combining Beroe's live supply chain events and Makersite's deep-tier models, procurement and supply chain professionals are now equipped with the first solution to provide detailed, multi-tier views of risk with real-time decision support. Putting them in the best position to master the supply chain risks of this challenging decade." said Neil D'Souza, CEO of Makersite.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions - leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/.

About Makersite

Makersite's SaaS platform delivers enterprise digital twins to enable change in complex business environments. By intelligently mapping customers' product data via AI with live data from 140+ supply chain databases, Makersite instantly delivers deep-tier supply chain twins with 90%+ accuracy. Customers can assess the digital product twins across 30+ business criteria such as risk, sustainability, compliance, and cost. The platform has many applications, among those helping global enterprises build resilient supply chains, accelerate product innovation, and achieve NetZero. For more information, visit https://makersite.io/



