ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company"), a Green-Tech provider of Demand Control Ventilation systems for commercial buildings, today announced that AirTest Chief Executive Officer Ted Konyi is scheduled to present virtually at the following upcoming investment conferences:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, at 1 p.m. PDT. Investors may view the presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45125. The conference is to be held at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Strategic Investment Insights Chicago 2022 on May 7 at 9:30 a.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. CDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Investors may view the presentation free of charge at https://strategicinvestmentinsights.com/. The conference is to be held at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, north of Chicago.

Mr. Konyi reported previously that AirTest outperformed with a 145% year-over-year increase in First Quarter 2022 sales orders from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The First Quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

OEM sales have historically represented nearly 50% of the Company's total revenues. The Company reiterated that it continues to see sustained increases in demand from OEM, mechanical engineering, contractor and retrofit customers as challenges posed by the pandemic show signs of diminishing.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

