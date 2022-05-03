Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and VP Investments at ThreeD Capital, where he focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries as investment targets. He is also a registered Dealer Representative and has a successful track record of raising capital in industries such as mining, battery recycling, organic food, high performance computing, biotechnology and blockchain.

Mr. Inwentash has significant capital markets experience; he is an advisor to and a board member of several private and publicly listed companies. Jakson Inwentash holds a BBA from the University of Miami and, in 2020, completed his Certified Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation.

Mr. Inwentash commented, "I am very excited to join the Board of Nirvana Life Sciences. This company has extremely interesting research and development in the non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention space, which is more important than ever as we continue to deal with the opioid crisis. I believe with Nirvana's incredible leadership; we can help to provide safer and more sustainable medicines to millions of people worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my experience to assist the company in its mission."

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are pleased that Mr. Inwentash has chosen to join our Board, he brings a strong understanding of the value that alternative therapies can play in the treatment of addiction and management of chronic pain. His involvement will be impactful as we move to capitalize on this opportunity."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward-Looking Statements

