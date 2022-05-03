The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2022, payable on 31 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 24 June 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 23 June 2022. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 12 July 2022.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

3 May 2022

