

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



Earnings: -$2 million in Q1 vs. $648 million in the same period last year.



EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $1.28 in the same period last year.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.12 per share



Revenue: $2.31 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.



Looking forward, Public Service Enterprise confirmed its full-year outlook for operating earnings, excluding items, of $3.35 - $3.55 per share.



It also backed annual net income outlook of $1.51 billion - $1.56 billion.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.47 a share.







