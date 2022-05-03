

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $174.84 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $141.51 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $275.25 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.45 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $174.84 Mln. vs. $141.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



