

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America, an arm of Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF.OB), on Tuesday posted a decline in vehicle unit retail sales for the month of April as well as year-to-date period.



The automotive firm sold 61,668 vehicle units for the month of April, down from 77,523 units sold during the same period a year ago.



The Group's retail vehicle sales for the year-to-date period were 221,344 units, versus 244,653 units registered for the same period of 2021.



Randy Parker, Senior Vice President, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America, said: '.Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019. Even more, our World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and robust lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models led to significantly increased electrified vehicle sales.'







