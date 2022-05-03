DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 03-May-2022 / 14:35 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 12:00, 03/05/2022, pending publication of the company's annual accounts.

Yooma Wellness Inc. Ordinary Shares Symbol: YOOM ISIN: CA98615V1022

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1342465 03-May-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2022 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)